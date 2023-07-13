LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As the summer vacation season moves along, if you are planning a trip, lookout for scams involving lookalike websites posing as legitimate hotel booking websites.

According to experts, scammers are starting to create lookalike websites stealing personal information and money from people looking to book a hotel reservation.

Chris Babin with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana said, “We’ve seen a lot especially with the rise in travel during summertime, lookalike websites online, people being redirected to websites that look like the hotel websites, come to find out, they’re putting in their credit card information, only losing their money.”

While these booking websites may look legitimate, it is important to verify because you may be putting yourself at serious risk to identity and financial fraud.

As Babin went on to say, “One of the reports we received, a lady booked online, saw her credit card statement, saw her credit card statement was charged a lot more than she should have been charged, called the hotel directly with her confirmation number. They said the confirmation number was not in the same structure that they have their own confirmation numbers. They didn’t have any reservation on file for her and that’s when she realized she had been scammed.”

Here are some tips from the BBB on how you can avoid hotel booking scams:

Only book hotels through official websites.

Verify the security of the booking website by making sure the URL starts with “https” and display a padlock symbol in the search bar.

Watch out for misleading ads.

Research businesses that you aren’t familiar with by searching for reviews.

If you have a scam that you would like me to investigate, feel free to email me at smasters@klfy.com.