LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Scammers are constantly finding new techniques to steal your money and identity.

Once they have enough information, they can pretend to be you. Personal information includes: social security number, account numbers, date of birth and more. Scammers will be able to take out loans, open new accounts, and even more once they have enough of your identity.

To help protect your personal information, LCG and Keep Lafayette Beautiful is hosting a Free Paper Shredding day from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Robicheaux Center. You must be a Lafayette resident to take advantage of the service.

To protect yourself from identity theft: