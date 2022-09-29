LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Better Business Bureau of Acadiana tells News Ten they have seen an increasing number of con-artists claiming to be tech experts. An alert pops up or you get a call from someone saying there’s something wrong with your computer. You give them the information and payment to install malware or a virus on your computer. This program gives them access to personal information.

“They (scammers) are very persuasive, so consumers just don’t really think about it.. just give the information or just give them the information to get on their computer and have that access. You just see them moving that mouse and that’s how they have that access,” said Emily Fontenot of the BBB.

This scam is a setup for selling expensive computer security software, typically costing victims between $200 to $900 dollars. It also does nothing to fix your computer of internet issues.

“The biggest red flags to know about in any type of scam is gift cards, money orders, or just a credit card/debit card so if they get that information they have access to that as well as everything on your computer,” said Fontenot.

Here’s how you can protect yourself from tech support scams:

Never open attachments or links in emails from unknown senders. These can generate fake warning pop-ups that prompt you to make a call to scammers.

Never give strangers remote access to your computer. You should only allow remote access to technicians of trustworthy companies you contacted through a legitimate customer service number.

Avoid clicking on pop-up boxes or ads stating something is wrong. If a pop-up won’t go away, disconnect from the internet and wi-fi by shutting off the device and restarting it.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.