CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – According to recent Scam Tracker reports, con artists have devised yet another way to trick job seekers out of money and personal information. If you are asked to pay to reformat your resume for a company’s applicant tracking system (ATS) during your job search, think twice before you agree.

The scammers contact you as a headhunting company that found your information on LinkedIn or a job search website. They say you are an excellent candidate for a well-paying position they are looking to fill. You must send them your resume and do a virtual interview.

Shortly afterward, they contact you letting you know they received the resume, but it isn’t properly formatted for their Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Now, the “recruiter” directs you to a website where you can get the resume reformatted.

On the website you are directed to submit personal information and make a payment for the service. If you accept, you’ll receive a “formatted” resume that doesn’t look much different from your original resume – if you receive anything at all. The formatting service is a dishonest scheme to get your money and personal details. The job you’re applying for doesn’t even exist.

How to protect yourself from resume scams

Research the job offer. If you get a job or interview offer, especially one that sounds too good to be true, research it. Visit the company website or call them to see if a job posting or opening exists. If a third-party headhunter contacts you, research that company or service. Look for any reports of suspicious activity or scams. If you can’t find a legitimate website or contact information, think twice before you message them back.

Never pay to get a job. If someone says paying for resume formatting will guarantee you a job – or even just paying a fee in general – don’t believe it.

Guard your personal information. Don’t be quick to share your details. Scammers may insist they need payment information to fix your resume or bank details to set up a direct deposit before you’ve even been interviewed. These are common scam tactics that put you at risk for identity theft.

