LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Beware of a new scam involving fake letters claiming to be from your mortgage provider.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people to look out for unexpected letters claiming to be from your mortgage provider. These letters are allegedly from the “Home Warranty Department” and claim that your home warranty must be renewed.

Chris Babin of the BBB of Acadiana said, “We’ve seen both types of this situation where it’s a complete scam. Just companies not using the best sales tactics sending letters to people saying they’re associated with their mortgage company and that they need to ‘renew their home warranty’ and it says in small print they don’t have anything to do with the mortgage company or they don’t have to renew the warranty, but it does sure make it look like it, trying to get them subscribed to this service.”

While the letter may look official, if you follow the letter’s instructions, you will not be dealing with your mortgage lender. Instead, you will be paying money and giving personal information to a company that employs deceptive advertising tactics.

Here are some tips from the BBB on how you can avoid this mortgage scam:

Verify the source of the letter by calling your mortgage lender.

Watch out for high-pressure offers or threats.

Always do your research first and evaluate options and terms before signing a contract.

If you have a scam that you would like me to investigate, feel free to email me at smasters@klfy.com.