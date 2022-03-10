LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Weddings are stressful enough. The last thing anyone wants on their big day is to be dealing with businesses that can’t deliver or potential scammers after your cash.

Adam Levin, Founder of CyberScout and host of ‘What the Hack with Adam Levin’ says, “When someone walks in the door and offers you the deal of the century because they like the way you look as a couple, run, because the problem is if you get the deal of the century, you could be dealing with this problem for a long time.”

Levin explains that there are many unethical wedding vendors looking to take advantage of couples trying to plan their big day. Chris Babin of the BBB of Acadiana agrees.

“What we receive in regards to weddings or event planning is timing and contract issues. People thinking that certain things were arriving at certain times, possibly price issues based on what they thought they were having to pay versus what they thought they were getting paid in the end, and then in some situations, things just not showing up as they were supposed to,” says Babin.

Here are some tips to avoid wedding problems:

Research businesses before hiring them.

Before you fall in love with a vendor, check its availability for your wedding date.

Double check prices, especially if you find them at a Bridal Expo. Watch out for unexpected fees.

Pay with a credit card. Avoid paying in cash up-front for services

Follow up. Confirm all services one or two weeks prior to the event and verify all of the details agreed upon.

