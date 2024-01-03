LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Better Business Bureau has received numerous reports of emergency garage door repair companies who take advantage of homeowners needing repair services.

Chris Babin with the BBB of Acadiana says these companies target homeowners by advertising emergency repair services.

“We know anytime a consumer maybe gets in an emergency situation, they’re a little bit more vulnerable so what we’ve seen is people’s garage doors, when they break, they go online looking for somebody, maybe their car is trapped in the garage, you can’t get it open,” Babin explained. “You didn’t see any issues coming, yet it breaks, you need help all of a sudden and you come across a scammer’s pretend company saying they’re going to help you but they’re really just trying to scam you out of money.”

These companies target homeowners by advertising their emergency repair services, then inflating the amount of work needed or the parts needed for repair.

“You go online, you google, maybe trying to search, find a local company and there’s scammers creating companies that look like they’re local,” said Babin. “They’re saying they help with emergency services and they’re going to ask for a deposit up front just to send somebody out and if you don’t do your research, you could end up just losing money.”

Scammers take advantage of urgent situations and prey on the homeowner’s lack of knowledge of garage door parts and service costs.

“In a lot of instances, we’ve seen where it’s just scammers and you lose the money that you send up front that you use to have them come out and then you just be careful, make sure the company is reputable because if it’s not really a reputable company and maybe they’re not licensed to do the work that you’re needing them to do, you may just end up with bad service,” Babin added.

Here are some tips to avoid garage door repair scams:

Research the company. Listen to the company’s name, ask for their address when they answer the phone, and compare it to their advertisement — does it match?

Get multiple estimates. Always get multiple quotes for repair work. This will help you understand the average cost of the repair and identify and outliers.

Ask for credentials. Request proof of insurance, licensing, qualifications, and identification from anyone visiting your home for repairs. A qualified technician should be able to explain the problem and solution clearly.

And lastly, get everything in writing. Before any work begins, make sure you have a written estimate that details the scope of work, materials, and costs. This can help protect you from unexpected charges.



If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.

