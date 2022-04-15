LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you’re in the market for a shipping container, experts are warning you to watch out for the latest con. This crafty con uses real business addresses to trick people into paying for a shipping container that doesn’t exist. Scammers typically post an ad online for shipping containers at a very competitive price. So you reach out to the business and are directed to a professional looking website but really, it’s a fake one

“They’re using the business name of a reputable company or business so if you go google that business and pull them up on google maps and street view, everything seems legitimate. The problem is the person you’re talking with doesn’t have any association with that company,” says Chris Babin of the BBB of Acadiana.

Scammers use the addresses of legitimate businesses as a cover for their scams. They steal your money and personal information while damaging a real business’s reputation.

Here’s how you can avoid shipping container scams:

Double check the businesses’ contact information. Review their website and contact information carefully.

Read reviews on third party websites as well as the business’s website for reports of scams.

Be skeptical of prices that are too good to be true, normally they are!

View the container before you buy. If a seller won’t let you see their product or insists you pay first, you’re probably dealing with a scammer.

Be wary of aggressive sales tactics. Scammers will often apply some serious sales pressure so you will make a purchase without thinking your decision through.

