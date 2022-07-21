LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Companies use QR codes to point consumers to their apps, track packages, or view menus. However, since the QR codes can’t be read by the human eye, scammers can disguise malicious links in the QR codes.

“What we’re wanting to let people beware of is sometimes the link is malicious and sometimes it could download stuff onto your phone or bring you to a website that is fraudulent or could steal your information,” says Chris Babin of the BBB of Acadiana.

Scammers goal is to steal your information. They hope you will scan the code right away without taking a closer look. Roddy Bergeron with Enterprise Data Concepts says that QR codes are actually very easy to make, which is why they are used for frequent attacks.

The Better Business Bureau has these tips to avoid QR scams:

Don’t open links from strangers. If you receive an unsolicited message from a stranger, don’t scan the QR code.

Verify the source. If a QR code appears to come from a reputable source, it’s wise to double check.

Be wary of short links. If a URL-shortened link appears when you scan a QR code, understand that you can’t know where the code is directing you.

install a QR scanner with added security. Some antivirus companies have QR scanner apps that check the safety of a scanned link before you open it.

