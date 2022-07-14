LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Amazon Prime Day has wrapped up, but con-artists are still trying to cash in whenever you shop online. Experts are warning you to be cautious of phishing scams, misleading advertisements, and lookalike websites.

The Better Business Bureau says one the red flags to be on the lookout for are prices that sound too good to be true.

“On days like this, there’s always great discounts and deals out there so it’s a little bit harder to distinguish what’s real and what’s not,” says Chris Babin of the BBB.

Con-artists also create look-alike websites that may appear to belong to trusted retailers. The BBB advises double checking the URL before putting in any personal information. Also beware of any text messages or email alerts you did not sign up for. These can be the sign of a scam.

Here are some tips to avoid shopping scams this Prime Day:

Beware of fake lookalike websites. Check the URL and watch for bad grammar.

Professional photos don’t mean it’s a real offer. Scammers often steal photos off other websites.

Make sure the website is secure. Look for the “https” in the URL (the extra “S” is for secure).

Be careful purchasing sought-after products. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices.

Pay with a credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to contest them through your credit card company.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.