LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Charged for an iPhone you didn’t buy? Don’t Panic. It’s probably a scam. According to the BBB of Acadiana, this new phishing scam sends you an email saying you’ve purchased an iPhone from an online marketplace. Scammers hope you will panic and call to correct the mistake so that they can gather personal information.

“It just says it’s from some type of online marketplace letting you know here’s the receipt for the new iPhone you purchased. Of course, that throws people off because of course they didn’t purchase the new iPhone and we know they are expensive, so all of these receipts are $1,000 or so and people are trying to figure out how did I purchase this and I don’t want to be charged for it,” says Chris Babin of the BBB.

Scammers will also tell you that your account has been hacked. In these cases, the “customer service rep” asks for your bank information so that they can help cancel the purchase.

Here’s some tips on how to avoid phishing scams: