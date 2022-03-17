LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downloading an app may seem innocent enough, but scammers are out there trying to get your personal information. Scammers are lurking on the app stores we have on our phones looking to steal personal and financial information, including any passwords we may have saved.

Chris Babin of the BBB of Acadiana advises to double check the validity of an app before you download it.

“Scammers have been known to create lookalike apps. Not the actual application that you think you’re downloading. It just looks like it, so you want to check into the privacy policy,” he said.

When you download an app, take a few minutes to read the privacy policy. By doing so, you will know exactly what you are agreeing to share with the app and how it will be used. This trick also allows you to know what the app shouldn’t be doing, just in case a fake app prompts you to provide more personal information.

“Some apps do need some of that personal information to be able to function depending on the type of app it is but the last thing you would want to do is download an app that is going to save all of our passwords let’s say including to your bank account and everything else and the app itself was just created for scammers to get that information so you just want to make sure you’re vetting the app before you’re download it and give it access to your information,” Babin said.

Here’s how you can download an app safely:

Download from official app stores. Trusted app stores don’t eliminate the threat of app scams, but they do offer a basic level of protection.

Don’t rely on high star ratings when downloading an app. Keep in mind that shady app developers can generate or purchase fake reviews.

Read good and bad reviews. Scammers can push good reviews to the top of the list by getting fake users to make them as “Helpful.”

Read the app’s privacy policy. Take a few minutes to read the app’s terms of service and privacy policy and take note of what personal information the app will access.

Report fraudulent apps. You can report app scams to BBB.org/scamtracker.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.