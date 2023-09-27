LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Many people and businesses will still use the mail service to send physical checks when paying bills, but when mailing a check experts say you should keep an eye on your bank account because your check may be stolen and check washed.

The Better Business Bureau has seen instances of businesses mailing a check as payment for a service but receiving a call from the recipient saying the check never arrived; instead, the payment ended up in the account of a scammer.

Chris Babin of the BBB spoke with News Ten about the how scammers can steal your checks.

“Scammers have been known to try to intercept checks, they’re a lot more focused on business checks, and try to wash the information off of it to make the check out to themselves or some fraudulent ID in order to steal funds from the business,” said Babin.

Check washing works when scammers steal a check mailed by a person or business, and use household chemicals to “wash off” the name and dollar amount you wrote down; giving them a chance to write a dollar amount of their choice and either their name or a fake identitiy to cash the check.

“They target businesses more often because the checks are more and there’s a lot of times a pattern can be identified as to when the business puts these checks in the mail,” Babin said.

When it comes to stealing your check, there are multiple methods a scammer may use.

“They’ve been known to steal them out of the mail when they’re going out, some instances actually breaking into the big blue mailboxes that the USPS has, or when they’re delivered trying to steal them before they’re actually picked up by the recipient,” explained Babin.

There may even be times that no money is taken after the check is stolen, instead scammers will use your bank account information on the check to put you at risk of identity theft.

The BBB offers some tips to avoid check washing.

Take advantage of electronic payment methods, but if you must mail a check take extra precaution by bringing your check to the post office.

Constantly monitor your checking account information so you can notice any suspicious activity.

And always report check fraud to your bank and the police if you think it happened.

