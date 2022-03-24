LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Companies use QR codes to point consumers to their apps, track packages, or view menus. News Ten anchor Sylvia Masters tells us how scammers are creating fraudulent QR codes.

QR codes are an easy and malicious way for scammers to get to us because the codes can’t be read by the human eye.

“These QR codes were created to make going to certain links and websites quick and if you’re doing that quickly and you’re not looking at the website or the application that it might be opening up, it could put you in a vulnerable position,”says Chris Babin of the BBB of Acadiana.

QR codes have become more popular as a way for businesses to add a link in the form of a small picture. It can be sent through an email, a message on social media, a text, or even through the mail.

“What we’re wanting to let people beware of is sometimes the link is malicious and sometimes it could download stuff onto your phone or bring you to a website that is fraudulent or could steal your information,” Babin says.

That’s what scammers’ goal is: to steal your information. They hope you will scan the code right away without taking a closer look.

“Anybody can create a QR code. It’s real simple. Think of it as a bar code on a product. It’s the same thing. These attackers, these hackers are creating malicious websites. Sometimes, they look like real websites,” says Roddy Bergeron, who works at Enterprise Data Concepts and says fraudulent QR codes are becoming a more frequent issue.

“It started off with a text message followed by that kind of QR code thing where it’s like, ‘hey go to this website and they had $500 in their PayPal account and they were like, ‘we don’t use PayPal so it kind of got them to question why, why are you sending me this, who is sending me this, and they let us know and said, ‘this is a scam,'” he says.

Here are some tips to avoid QR scams:

Don’t open links from strangers. If you receive an unsolicited message from a stranger, don’t scan the QR code.

Verify the source. If a QR code appears to come from a reputable source, it’s still wise to double check.

Be wary of short links. If a URL-shortened link appears when you scan a qr code, understand that you can’t know where the code is directing you.

Install a qr scanner with added security. Some antivirus companies have QR scanner apps that check the safety of a scanned link before you open it.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.