LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– If a friend asks for a favor, you typically help out, right? Well, time to rethink about that.

You receive an email that appears to be a friend or even family member, that’s when the scam starts.

“Scammers love to impersonate people or organizations that we know trust, leading us to not ask a lot of questions,” Chris Babin with the Better Business Bureau said. “What we found out is that scammers are finding email addresses whether it’s on the dark web or it’s just a big batch of email addresses, and they’re sending messages to people pretending to be their friend and of course, need some type of money from them.”

You receive a message or email that appears to be from a friend or family member. The message looks harmless and casual — like something a friend might really write.

“They’re basically telling their friend that they’re out of town,” Babin said. “They don’t have access to gift cards, but they need to be able to purchase one for one reason or another. One of the examples was it was their nieces’ birthday and they wanted them to purchase a gift card, give them all the information on it and that they’d pay them back later.”

The email could look pretty convincing. But after taking a closer look, people should realize it wasn’t from anyone they personally knew.

“You’re trying to figure out who this person is but if they say who they potentially are, what friend they’re pretending to be, send that friend a text message or a message on social media something where you know a trusted way to get in touch with them and find out if the story they were giving is even true,” Babin said.

To recap, here’s how you can protect yourself from friend scams:

Reach out to your friend directly.

If you get an unusual request, call or text your friend to confirm their story. Always double check before sending someone money.

Use gift cards wisely. Never do business with anyone who insists on payment with gift cards. Remember, providing the numbers from the back of a gift card is just like sending cash.

