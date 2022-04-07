LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– E-mail scams have been around for a while, but now there’s a new twist targeting social media accounts. In this clever new scam, con-artists are getting greedy. Not only are they trying to steal your Instagram account password, they are also phishing for your e-mail log-in.

Scammers have always made a habit of impersonating other people, but now they are impersonating our favorite social media accounts.

“Scammers are impersonating things like Instagram, Facebook, emailing consumers saying that ‘we have your account locked. You are infringing on copyright laws, and we you need to log in and clear up some of this information.’ Well, of course, the information is from a scammer, the communication that you’re getting, and then you’re in turn giving them your log in information to your social media account,” says Chris Babin of the BBB of Acadiana.

Scammers love to threaten immediate action. They will threaten that if you don’t click a link, your account will be deleted in 24 hours. Most times, the e-mails claim to be from Instagram itself, threatening copyright infringement and you have to dispute the accusation, which has no truth to it.

Here’s how you can spot these scams:

Check the “From” email address and link destinations. Hover any links in the email to see where the link really leads.

Understand how businesses handle communications. If you know how a company handles disputes and suspicious activity with your account, it will be easier to spot a scam.

Look into the claims. Log into your account or look up the company’s official phone number and call them to confirm that there really is a case of suspicious activity before you do anything.

Don’t panic. Scammers want you to panic. They may use intimidation tactics, such as claiming your account will be shut down in 24 hours… To pressure you into giving up your personal information.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.