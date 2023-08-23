LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Experts are warning consumers to watch out for Facebook Marketplace cons.

Facebook Marketplace can be a great place to find deals on items for sale around your neighborhood, but like any online classified site, the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana advised consumers to watch out for warning signs before handing over money to scammers.

“Scammers posing as people on Facebook and pretending that they have stuff for sale–of course, it’s higher dollar items, things that are going to cost you a little bit more to purchase and they want deposits up front maybe they claim that they have a lot of people looking at it or they’ll hold off and allow you to pick it up tomorrow and you need to pay the deposit and then after those deposits are paid, they disappear,” Chris Babin of Better Business Bureau of Acadiana said.

One local woman reported to the Better Business Bureau she lost money to someone that posted about a washer and dryer for sale on Facebook.

“She found some stuff for purchase on Facebook that she was interested in, paid a deposit, and then after the deposit was paid, the profile was gone, had her blocked, and I actually spoke to other people who said that profile scammed them as well,” Babin said.

The seller may also say they are out of the country, selling it for a friend or relative or otherwise unavailable making it difficult for you to see the item in person.

“It is hard to tell whether or not it’s a legitimate profile or one that’s made up,” Babin said. “Of course, we would tell you to look into the person that’s selling the product. Do they have a track record of posting things? Has the profile been around a while? Do they have friends and family members in the local area? And then are you going to pay a deposit up front for something you’re not sure it exists? That’s a decision you’ll need to make but if you do, be on the lookout for this type of scam.”

Here are some tips on how to avoid scams on Facebook Marketplace:

Check the seller’s Facebook profile. Scammers may set up fake accounts. Some tell-tale signs include: stock images, lack of transparency, no written content or content that has misspellings or grammatical errors.

Always meet the seller and see the item for sale before purchasing. This will help you avoid most scams on Facebook Marketplace.

Don’t send money for deposits without confirming the ownership of the item in person or over video chat.

Reverse image search the items for sale. Scammers may steal photos from other listings or websites.

If there’s a scam that needs investigation, send an email to smasters@klfy.com.