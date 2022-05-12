LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Banks nationwide have reported scam calls and text messages to their customers nationwide. In many of these cases, these alleged messages claim to be from the individual’s actual financial institution, causing people to panic.

“Everybody gets the random text message where it’ll be ‘oh, click this link’ where it’ll be whatever for your amazon card or they’ll send out a random text saying your debit cards been compromised. Click this link, which once you click the link, they’ve got you. It’s going to lead into some other information where it gives some access to either your phone, some kind of access of that sort,” said Joshua Bruns, Vice President and Security Officer at JD Bank.

Scammers use voicemails and texts to try to convince you to contact an unfamiliar number or click a faulty link to take you to your account. Unfortunately, both of these are sure ways to expose your personal information to hackers. Scammers will even try to build a false sense of trust with their victims before stealing their information.

Joshua Bruns advice: “Block the number and simply delete it and the most secure way to do it is not answering the text. If you’re deleting it everybody wants to try to respond to it by hitting STOP or doing something of that sort and if you respond to that text saying stop then now, they know that phone number is an active phone number.”

Here are some tips on how to ignore phony banking texts and phone calls:

If you get a phone call or text message from your bank, claiming your account has been compromised, hang up and call your bank.

Never give personal information to unsolicited callers. If your bank calls you, never give your personal information to verify your identity.

Be cautious of links sent via text. The link could be a look-a-like site, mimicking the consumer’s online banking portal.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.