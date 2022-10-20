LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Experts are warning homeowners to be weary when evaluating solar panel installation offers.

According to Chris Babin of the BBB of the Acadiana, scammers contact homeowners and promise incentives or money back following an upfront deposit. There are some incentive programs and government programs to help people transition to solar power. However, if you aren’t familiar with how the programs work, scammers may take advantage.

“The reports that we’ve had are people being contacted by people claiming to be with energy companies or solar companies that can help them get panels installed for a cut rate price and they’re really just trying to steal consumers information and money,” says Babin.

Here’s how you can avoid solar panel scams:

Do your research to ensure you are speaking with a genuine program.

Don’t give in to high pressure sales tactics. A legitimate company won’t pressure you to act.

Get competing bids from several solar installers if you plan on going solar.

Ask questions and consider the answers. If the company gets upset about your questions, refuses to answer them, or is vague with their answers. Consider it a red flag.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com