LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Experts are warning shoppers to beware of false advertisements and phony promises for holiday decor. The Better Business Bureau has received several complaints about scammers taking advantage of the holiday season.

“What we’re seeing mostly is social media advertisements for products that are misleading so it might say that the product is a large inflatable for the yard, you get it in, and it’s actually a lot smaller but you paid the price what you thought would be a good price for a large decoration,” says Chris Babin of the BBB.

According to Babin and the BBB, like any other scam, holiday scammers promise a lot of bang for your buck during this season. When you receive a package, if you receive one at all, it is a poorly manufactured version of what you thought you bought.

Babin recommends researching several retailers and the most common prices before making that too-good-to-be-true purchase. This includes researching customer service habits like refunds and warranties.

Here are some tips from the BBB on how you can avoid holiday decor scams:

Do your research before you buy.

Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. Keep in mind that large decorations that involve special lights and technology are expensive.

Don’t make quick purchases on social media. Scam advertisers can track your buying habits from social media ads and then target you with specific products they think you’ll fall for.

Always use a credit card for online purchases. Credit card companies allow you to dispute fraudulent charges.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.