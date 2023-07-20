LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you are in the process of moving this summer, beware of a scam involving a new twist on fake rental ads.

According to multiple Better Business Bureau tracker reports, scammers are using fake tenant credit checks to trick potential renters into compromising sensitive personal information.

While browsing rental listings online, if you come across a deal too good to be true, it could be a scam. When you call the listed number to inquire, the owner asks you to complete a credit check before you can see the place. The website may look professional, but it’s all part of a scam that could potentially put you at risk for identity theft.

Chris Babin of the BBB of Acadiana said, “They send you a link saying if you’re interested in the property, complete this credit check, let us know once you have that done and we’ll be able to move forward with the rental process, people are filling out the information in the link which of course, includes things like your social security number, come to find out the person you were talking to at the ‘property’ isn’t there and doesn’t exist.”

Here are tips you can keep in mind in order to avoid credit check rental scams:

Be wary of lower-than-usual prices

Research the online listing, phone number and email address

Always see the property in person as most rental scams involve properties that don’t actually exist

Verify the property owner’s information

Contact a licensed real estate agent to see who owns the property

If you need a credit check, always use a reputable source such as those recommended by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

If you have a scam that you would like me to investigate, feel free to email me at smasters@klfy.com.