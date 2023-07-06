LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Con artists are taking advantage of shoppers by using text messaging to offer seemingly reputable discount deals that are too good to be true.

Reports across Acadiana are suggesting that scammers are impersonating well-known companies and offering discounts, cash awards or free services. These fake offers are usually sent to consumers as a link through a text message and appear to be reputable on first glance.

If the consumer clicks the link, they may be promoted to log into a lookalike website based off of well-known companies. The website may look similar to one that they visit frequently, however, it is all part of the con artists’ scam.

Chris Babin of the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana said, “When you click on a link, you’re never really sure what type of malware or something could be downloaded on your phone, but these reports have been asking for information. One more specifically, payment information for shipping and handling of the reward that they’re going to be sending you. Of course, the item never shows up.”

If the consumer being targeted gives up personal information, that information is now compromised, and the consumer is open to fraud.

Here are some tips from the BBB on how to avoid text message scams:

Do not click on links sent from strangers.

Call the company directly to confirm deals before accepting.

Install antivirus software on your computer and mobile devices.

Use good judgement.

If you have a scam that you would like me to investigate, feel free to email me at smasters@klfy.com.