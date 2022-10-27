LAFAYETE, La. (KLFY)– Scammers are now using malware to access companies’ emails and steal money from employees. The Better Business Bureau of Acadiana has received reports of local businesses being targeted.

The BBB says once scammers’ gain access to company accounts, they take the opportunity to pretend to be an employee or vendor requesting money or a change in account information.

“One of the managers was contacted by a scammer pretending to be an employee wanting to change the payroll direct deposit account trying to steal that employee’s funds. In some instances, businesses have their email passwords maybe compromised and a scammer is able to go in and actually access their bank account. In this instance, they just created a fake email and pretended to be an employee but still just as risky,” said Chris Babin of the BBB.

Luckily, the business was savvy enough to play along with the scammer long enough to discover the scammer was trying to change the payroll account on file to a CashApp account not associated with the employee.

Here are some ways to spot this scam:

Be suspicious of change. An email request for a wire transfer to an unfamiliar address is a red flag.

Be wary of requests for confidentiality or pressure to act quickly.

Pay close attention to the email address. Some scammers only change one or two letters.

If you have any scams you’d like m to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com