LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — December is influenza awareness month and according to the CDC positive flu cases and hospitalizations have increased in just a number of days.

It’s flu season, which means a soar throat, runny nose and coughing are common. But before you label it the common cold, Nicole Lavergne, nurse practitioner with Our Lady of Lourdes says to consider the cost before not seeking medical attention.

“When a person who has the flu speaks, sneezes or coughs, droplets can be expelled into the air which can then land in the mouth or nose of somebody nearby, usually within 6 feet,” said Lavergne.

Lavergne says the flu can live on surfaces up to 48 hours and unwashed hands for up to an hour.

“The best thing to do is to wash your hands, wipe down surfaces especially if you have someone sick inside of the home,” Lavergne explains.

She says compared to last year, this year there has been an increase over the past week of about 5 percent in positive cases and an significant increase in hospitalizations. However getting vaccinated helps to prevent you or your family from testing positive.

“The CDC does recommend that everyone 6 months and older get the vaccine,” said Lavergne. “One of the biggest complications from the flu is pnemonia. But there are other complications that can be more severe.

Other complications consist of neurological and cardiac complications.

There are over the counter medication to treat flu symptoms. Those who are already on medication or have a chronic illness should contact their doctor.

