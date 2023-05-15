LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Wellness Wednesdays at UL Lafayette is a place for on-the go check-ups for students, faculty and staff.

Separate from the on-campus clinic, and ran by current UL nursing students.

“We have different sections where they do hearing, vision screening, pressure. Pretty much anything you can do at an actual clinic,” Casey Jones said.

Services are free. Ranging from full wellness check-ups to specific concerns. The process is simple so I decided to get a full wellness check up.

First starting with my blood pressure, weight and BMI.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Each nursing student responsible for their own station. I proceeded to get my hearing, eyesight, glucose levels and bone density checked. Which all confirmed A+ health.

Jones said the wellness Wednesday benefits both students, staff ,faculty. It also allows the nursing students to practice in a real medical setting, gaining experience before graduation.

“It’s great because they developed the program so you can function under the stress that nurses really go through.” Jones said.

Wellness Wednesday takes place each Wednesday during the semester from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Wharton hall. Again services are free and only offered to UL Lafayette students faculty and staff.