LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Rich Juice offers healthy, yet tasty alternatives to some of our favorite drinks. This local business aims to it easier to take care of your body by increasing fruit and vegetable intake.

Owner and CEO Lena Richardson says that our pallets are trained to crave high salt and high sugar foods. However, there is a way to make your body crave something that is good for it. Each of Richardson’s products are homemade and rich in nutrients.

Richardson says her juicing journey started in her home. She would press juice for her friends and family. Then one day she decided she could make a difference in the community.

“My husband and I have always been big on educating everyone on why you are doing what you are doing. A lot of times people feel that health and wellness is bland or it’s not appetizing, but it really is,” Richardson says.

The Rich Juice menu includes wellness teas, lemonades, and fresh pressed juice.

“When you’re drinking it, you’re not just drinking it because it taste good but because there are healing properties behind it all,” she says.

The Rich Juice is delivery only. Products are hand delivered by Lena Richardson to specific locations throughout Acadiana. Richardson also offers custom orders and orders for three and four day cleanses.

To get in touch with Richardson, call (210)-778-4435, via Instagram, Facebook or therichjuice@gmail.com