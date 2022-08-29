Did you know? Your hair will grow slightly quicker during the warmer months, due to the heat stimulating circulation to encourage growth.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Dermatologists say Alopecia is a complex diagnosis affecting both adults and children. Dr. Kim drew, board certified Dermatologist with Lafayette Dermatology said there are a variety of causes for Alopecia ranging from stress in the body or starting a new medication.

“One of the most important things you do is seek a board certified dermatologist to see what type of hair loss you have”, said Dr. Drew

She said the next step would be starting treatment. “If your hair loss is responsive to treatment for hair growth then there are topical medications, over the counter, prescription and oral medications so that you can promote new growth.”

For those who’s hair-loss is unresponsive to treatment, Brandon Givens, a local barber and hair-loss replacement specialist provides non-surgical, temporary hair loss solutions.

Givens said he serves, “Clients who are struggling from many different types of Alopecia as well as burn victims and clients who go through radiation treatments.”

Givens offers three non-surgical solutions. Fibers or temporary dyes which he says last about 3-5 days. “They are sprayed on to conceal any density and thinning.”

For your long- lasting option, there’s hair replacement units, which are applied using a medical grade adhesive and can last for up to 5 months, and Scalp micro-pigmentation.

“It’s tiny little hair follicles replicated on the scalp using pigment. Once they are combined together using multiple session it provides a full result.”

Dr. Drew and Brandon advised anyone suffering from hair loss to consult with your doctor before seeking out medication and to be sure surgical and non-surgical options are safe.

