OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas General Health is using friendly competition to raise awareness. Studies show that breast cancer is most treatable in early stages so Opelousas General Health System is making sure citizens have no excuse when it comes to getting breast examinations.

The annual Paint the Town Pink Initiative put on by Opelousas General Health System is geared towards providing free mammograms and breast screenings.

Tracey Antee, Foundation Director for Opelousas General Health System, says the community in St. Landry parish looks forward to this event. One of the community favorites is the bra decorating contest. This is only one of the several festivities and competitions held throughout the month of October.

“I think it gives an opportunity for those survivors to be honored. We are also trying to provide as much awareness as possible so they have the best care,” Antee said.

For more information about participating in competitions or to purchase tickets to the Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon on Oct. 12 visit their website.