LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital have received an honor that is reflective of exceptional patient care and patient experience.

As a recipient of the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award, both medical facilities are among the top five percent of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in 2022. Our Lady of Lourdes in the 95 percentile of over 41,000 entities that were surveyed.

Donna Landry, Interterm Marketing President and Chief Operating Officer for Our Lady of Lourdes, says excellent patient care results in excellent patient experience.

The relationship between care and experience helps to reduce patient suffering and improve overall safety and quality. She says receiving the award was a team effort by putting patients and the workforce first each and every day.

“Everybody, not just doctors and nurses, are significant,” Landry says.