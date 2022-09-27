LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With less than three months remaining of the 16-month project, Ochsner Lafayette General partners say they are keeping their promise to increase access to care.

The new nearly 70,000 square foot investment includes several features benefiting both employees and patients. It includes a infusion center that is double the size of the hospital’s, increasing from 36 infusion chairs to 70 chairs. There are also 24 beds in an acuity adaptable unit, allowing the hospital to care for med-surge patients and intensive care patients.

Each room also has renovations that will make caring for patients easier. All the rooms in the tower have windows to help nurses keep an eye on patients. The acuity adaptable space will also feature a large nursing station for all physicians, nursing staff, pharmacists and case managers to work. The expansion of the NICU center will also include beds for at-risk pregnant women.

“We are the only local hospital that has an adult ICU under one roof. This gives us the opportunity to provide care for these sick moms and babies in one location and that truly benefits our patients.”