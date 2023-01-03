LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Research shows 95% of people commit to a healthier lifestyle for the new year. After three months at the longest, only 10% of those people actually stick to it. Crystal Trahan and Apphia Jordan, trainers at RevFit, say the key to fitness goes beyond new year’s commitment.

Owner and CEO of RevFit, Crystal, says challenging workouts and strict workouts are not all it takes. Extreme focus is also required to see a real difference.

“When we commit to our own rescue and we become active participants in it, the things we do in the gym become checkpoints and you get to stand in front of the mirror and say I see a difference,” Apphia told News Ten.

Now, Crystal and Apphia hold fitness bootcamp classes to help participants get one step closer to their fitness success.

“If you don’t know where you’re going any road will get you there. You have to think about where you want to be and who you want to be,” said Crystal.

24 years ago, after battling depression, Crystal envisioned who she wanted to be: a happier version of herself. She was watching TV and heard that running helps with depression. After losing 80 pounds and never looking back, she is now helping to transform the lives of others.

Most importantly by teaching them change is inside out.

Three words best describe RevFit gym: community, accountability and perseverance.

Which Crystal says no one gets by without the challenge. Apphia, now a trainer, was once a member of the class and can attest to the pressure of choices in life after undergoing a hysterectomy.

Apphia hopes students in the class learn to push past the uncomfortable fear of failing or remaining stagnant in order to achieve their fitness goals.