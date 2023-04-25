LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Two weeks ago, Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital unveiled a newly renovated child life playroom.

Our Lady of Lourdes partnered with Tri Sigma Sorority’s Alpha Mu chapter at UL Lafayette to create a space for pediatric patients to break away from a mentally stressful environment.

Jeigh Stripe, Senior Director of Our Lady and Lourdes Foundation, said Tri Sigma had a standing relationship with Women’s and Children’s before it was acquired by Our Lady of Lourdes in 2019.

“They continued to support us and even in COVID, there was always a conversation about how much more they could do,” Stripe said.

These conversations led to the construction of the newly-renovated playroom.

“Having this opportunity to have the child playroom is a great opportunity for the kids or parents to feel like home,” said Serena Alliance, a member of Tri Sigma.

Certified Child Life Specialist, Laurel Blanchard said this playroom is a very important safe space. It has a healing modality that will be helpful to children.