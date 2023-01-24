JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– At the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, millions of Medicaid enrollees were granted continuous coverage pending the end of the public health emergency. Jennifer Kansas with Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center says the protection will soon come to an end.

In December, a bill was passed that will put an end to this continuous coverage in March of 2023. States are calling this ‘Unwinding Medicaid.’ Agencies will review the eligibility of every person on Medicaid in the state.

Kansas advises all Medicaid enrollees to update their personal information now, including phone number, addresses, and income date. Not making necessary changes can put you at risk of losing your coverage.

Following the review process, enrollees found eligible can keep their Medicaid coverage. However, those who lose coverage have 90 days to re-submit their application. If you are eligible, your coverage will be restored. Otherwise, you may qualify for a special enrollment period for a private policy, according Kansas.

Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center will be holding a seminar at the Jeff Davis Council on Aging today, Jan. 24. The seminar, beginning at 10 a.m., will cover everything those with Medicaid will be required to do to keep their coverage.