LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Robert Richardson II, a Lafayette man who participated in the 2019 season of “The Biggest Loser”, says the challenge completely shifted his lifestyle. He recalled what led him to want to make a change.

“I have a picture of my son and I at the playground when I was 482 [pounds] at the time. It was embarrassing for me to be on the playground with him and not be able to go up the playground steps with him because I was so big,” he said.

From that point forward, he knew he was pushing through for his then five-year-old son. Richardson says he is not new to challenges, however the journey to a healthier lifestyle required him to stop running and face his issues head on. He recalls easing his stress with food, which led to major health issues.

“My body at 32 years old was already the age of somebody at the age of 70 who was unhealthy,” he told News Ten.

After three months of intense training, strict eating and isolation from his family and the outside world, Richardson says he is now finally on the other side.

“I always tell everybody, never settle. Never stop, always look for growth. That’s why I am able to keep going because I’m always looking for the next phase of Robert Richardson II. I’m not stopping at this guy.”