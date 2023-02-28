LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Ochsner Lafayette General Community Health Center is working to restore health to the lives of Acadiana. According to representatives, there have been more than 7,200 visits to the community health center sine January 2022. The impact of the health center is felt in Downtown Lafayette, Port Rico and Freetown communities. Each of these were once considered lacking in healthcare resources.

Ochsner Lafayette General Community Health Center offers primary care, family practice, behavioral health, and Diabetic Education Services to these communities in a building always known for serving the underserved.

The community center features 12 exam rooms for point of care testing, onsite diabetic education and care for mental health needs. Katie Hebert, CEO of Ochsner University Hospital and Clinics says the facility not only works to provide support for neighborhood patients, but for local artists.

The health facility uses their large art room to partner with local artists. Artists provide artwork to the facility in order to create a pleasant environment for patients. Select pieces are also on sale by scanning a barcode next to the artwork in the facility.

OLG Community Health Center occupies a building formerly known as St. Anne’s Infirmary. St. Anne’s was the first site in Lafayette to accept African American patients. The building was donated to Lafayette General to expand their hope of increasing access to care.

Hebert says the health care facility is centered around meeting the basic needs of patients. Patients can get there without having to worry about finding bus routes or other transportation. OLG is also trying to figure out how to bring a farmer’s market to the area to increase access to nutrition.

“Our goal is to provide and make it easy to access that care. And then to add supportive services where we can educate and support our neighbors,” says Hebert.

To schedule an appointment at the Ochsner Lafayette General Community Health Clinic, call (337)-703-6500. The center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also schedule an appointment through MyOchsner.