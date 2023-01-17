LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The newly constructed Ronald McDonald Family Room at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital is a place of hope, peace and comfort.

Crystal Dubose, Director of Care Management with Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital says the partnership between Ronald McDonald House Foundation and Lourdes Women’s and Children is a gift of love.

“It is a place of respite and a place of peace that allows our parents of the most fragile of children to be present,” she said.

The space is for families of pediatric or NICU patients. The house allows families to get away while still being close to their children and care teams in case of big decisions.

The private space is designed to replicate a home-like atmosphere. It features three private sleeping rooms, private bathrooms, a kitchen area, laundry area, and common room. All of these amenities are offered at no cost to the family.

Access to the family home is granted based on need. Social Workers determine if families require rooms whether it be due to lack of access to travel or living 25 miles or more away. After those referrals, it is a connection that is forged between Ronald McDonald House and those families.

In order to continue to provide this service to families, Ronald McDonald House depends on volunteers and donations. For more information about how to volunteer or donate, call (337)-470-4610 or email LourdesFoundation@fmolhs.org.