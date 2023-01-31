LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — According to the CDC, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally.

Cervical cancer is a malignant tumor of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus.

Local OB-GYN with Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Group Dr. May Thomassee says patients don’t always show symptoms of cervical cancer. She says cervical cancer can be detected early but it’s more commonly detected in its late stages.

“Urinary problems, bleeding outside of your normal period, those are typical late signs,” Thomassee said.

More than 99% of cervical cancer is caused by the Human Papillomavirus or HPV. Dr. Thomassee says 80% of women have been exposed to it by the age of 50.

“The question is who is going to keep it around?” she said. “We know that women who smoke or are immunocompromized can keep HPV around and their bodies take a little more time to clear the virus.”

The preventable and non-herediatary disease has several risk factors. It can be best detected and prevented through pap smears and HPV testing.