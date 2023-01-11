LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Due to burnout, the demand for healthcare workers is at an all-time high. Key positions like Phlebotomist and EKG Technicians are great places to start for people looking to advance in the medical field.

Christy Ellis, a national registered medical assistant, is owner and teacher of Phlebotomy Career Training Academy LLC in Lafayette. Ellis is using her 16 years of medical experience and life-long passion to teach to help aspiring health providers. Phlebotomy Career Training Academy LLC offers a four-week EKG Technician course and an eight week Phlebotomy course.

“I always tell my students do not stop here. Further your career. Do not just stop at Phlebotomy/ EKG…If you choose to start here, start here to get your feet in the door,” Ellis said.

Hannah Henderson, a training academy student, will be graduating in 2 weeks with a certificate in both Phlebotomy and EKG technician training. Henderson will leave the training academy with knowledge about the anatomy of the heart and how to properly collect blood specimen. This training will open up many opportunities that Henderson says are hard to come by.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Phlebotomy Career Training Academy LLC offers day and evening classes for each course at 1001 W. Pinhook Road. For more information, call (337)-852-4726 or email lacareers@outlook.com.