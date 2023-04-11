LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– In an effort to stay ahead of pediatric health risks, healthcare providers across the region will spend a day focusing on adolescent health and medicine. The 2023 Pediatric Jambalaya Conference, hosted by The Women’s’ Foundation, will be held on May 13 to address hot topics in pediatrics.

Sally Bandith, Marketing Manager for The Women’s Foundation, says some of the hot topics will include vaccines for children, anti-obesity medication, adolescent gynecology, and mental health for kids. As medical emergencies and needs continue to rise, Bandith says its important for healthcare providers to be up to date on medical advances.

“We want to make sure that our physicians have the latest knowledge so they can care for patients. We want a healthier community, providing them with the latest topic and information and education,” says Bandith.

A leading topic at this year’s conference is mental health, According to the CDC, depression, substance abuse, and suicide are important concerns in adolescent health. One in six children between the ages of two and eight have a mental, behavioral, or developmental disorder. Pediatric Jambalaya Conference hopes to address these statistics in the community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We welcome mental health providers because we know now that where we are today, mental health is such a big topic. We want people to know where to go when they need help,” says Bandith.

This years annual Pediatric Jambalaya Conference will be on May 13th. The conference is not open to the public but all healthcare workers are encouraged to register and attend.