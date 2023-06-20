LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In this edition of Eye on Health, we visit with Our Lady of Lourdes Health Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center in Lafayette to learn why proper wound care is vital and lifesaving.

Healogics, the nation’s largest wound care center, recently honored Our Lady of Lourdes Health Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center with the Center Distinction Award that is based on healing rates and patients’ satisfaction scores.

One staff member of the Lady of Lourdes Cetner is Mary Blanchard who says that millions of people across the state live with a non-healing wound and the number is increasing due to age and diseases such as diabetes and other chronic conditions which delay wound healing.

Blanchard says, “30 percent of patients who have a chronic wound who don’t seek treatment end up with an amputation. Mortality rate in five years after a patient has had an amputation is about 50 percent.”

Hyperbaric therapy is a method of wound care being used by this Lady of Lourdes Health Center. The therapy involves placing the patient in a chamber for about two-hour long sessions. The chamber is pressurized with 100 percent oxygen. Blanchard says that it is the equivalent of being 33 feet below sea level and that this pressurized oxygen is very affective in helping the body heal wounds.

One patient greatly helped by the center’s hyperbaric therapy is Robert Cade. After two months of suffering from a blister on his foot, Cade began hyperbaric therapy. After 40 sessions of hyperbaric therapy treatments and more wound care, Cade says his wound is now fully healed.

If you are interested in learning more, you can visit the Our Lady of Lourdes Health Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center website or call at 337-470-2888. Patients can also self-refer to the center and the clinic does partner with other local healthcare facilities.