LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — I talked to a local trichologist about how chronic stress can lead to hair loss. Local hair practitioner and life coach Dr. Enola Pillard specializes in treating scalp disorders and hair loss.

“The really touching ones are children,” Pillard said. “Because when it’s with children most of the time it’s attached to something they are dealing with emotionally.”

Pillard said the main cause of premature hair loss in children is stress.

“That’s why I became a life coach because sometimes it requires a lifestyle change,” she said. “It may be your eating habits, sleeping habits, exercise habits, illness.”

Other options can be wearing protective hairstyles and accessories like scarves or hats. If you’re suffering from hair loss Dr. Pillard encourages you to schedule a consultation with her. Manage stress and educate yourself.