LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Natural Birth House is a midwife maternity care facility that strives to provide top tier care that is individualized to each specific pregnancy.

Statistics show that women who choose midwife care typically have better outcomes before, during and after their pregnancy compared to women who deliver in the hospital. This is especially true for women of color.

Danielle spoke with a midwife at The Natural Birth House who said that a hospital has many outside factors that can affect a delivery such as bright lights, loud noises and strangers coming in and out of the room. These are distractions that The Natural Birth House seeks to avoid.

Brynn Peret and her husband are new parents who chose to deliver their baby at The Natural Birth House. In addition to wanting to deliver her baby in a calm, supportive environment, Peret also said, “The more I just looked into things and seen what our bodies are made to do, I just wanted to try and do things the natural way and here I am.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Danielle also spoke with Mary Francis Church who is a mother of two. Both of her pregnancies had the support of The Natural Birth House. However, due to a high blood pressure concern, she was forced to deliver her first baby in the hospital. Two years later she would experience a dream come true with her second pregnancy.

Church said, “Everything came full circle. I got my dream water birth that I really wanted that I missed out on.”

Church’s water birth happened in the Boho Delivery Room. This room is one of three suites that are offered to expecting mothers at The Natural Birth House. All suits have a full-sized bed, a private restroom and a water feature.

Recently, The Natural Birth House moved to its new location in Lafayette at 715 Coolidge Drive. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. To learn more or schedule a consultation, you can call at 337-412-4373. You can also visit The Natural Birth House website and Facebook page.