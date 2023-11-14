LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — South Louisiana Community College and LHC group have partnered to create a new home health training lab.

Another SLCC campus is now providing nursing students with an on hands experience of how to care for patients in the comfort of their own home. SLCC and LHC group recently unveiled it’s new home health training lab at the T.H. campus in Opelousas.

Ginger Myers, of LHC group, spoke to News 10 about the new training lab.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity that we’ve had in the space as a comprehensive community college,” said Myers.

Inside of the training lab is a computerized simulation mannequin. The mannequin mimics a variety of clinical scenarios and is housed in an at home setting. This allows nursing students to gain direct training and a realistic experience.

“It takes away the fear of the patient walking into that live patients room,” Myers explained.

For Myers the unveiling of the new home health training lab at the T.H. campus in Opelousas is a full circle moment. Myers was raised by a single mother after her father passed away. Prior to her being born her sister was killed in a car accident.

“My mom always talked to me about what she was going to do which was nursing and she was going to come to this school. She was six week before starting in the program before the accident happened,” said Myers.

The family tragedy inspired her to attend the T.H. Campus and pursue a nursing career.

Years into her career Myers found herself caring for local patients in her neighborhood.

“People just started asking could you come check me. I spilled my pills I’m really not feeling good,” said Ginger.

Word got around and what started as a mission out of the goodness of her heart developed into LHC group, a home health care services company with a culture that’s all about helping people.

“We are now in 38 states, 29,000 employees and 900 locations and we preach our culture always at the LHC group,” she said.

This is the sixth training lab developed through the partnership between SLCC, LHC group and the Myers family foundation with one more to go.

