LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This edition of Eye on Health looks into the work that Sky High for Kids in Lafayette is doing to help aid the research being done to combat childhood cancer.

Sky High for Kids in Lafayette works year-round to help raise money for St. Jude’s and hospitals who are working to end childhood cancer. Recently the organization raised over $150,000 to support children undergoing treatment for cancer.

As a result of this fundraising, there will be a new research floor developed at St. Jude’s hospital. This floor will be called the Sky High for Kids Floor. Hollie Citron says that this floor will be where scientists and doctors will focus on researching the most catastrophic and hardest to beat cancers.

The next fundraising event being hosted by Sky High for Kids will be this year on October 27. The event will be a banquet with live music, items for auction and a raffle drawing featuring a chance to win a brand-new golf act from Cajun Carts.

To learn more about upcoming fundraising events or to make a donation you can visit the Sky High for Kids website.