LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It’s the largest organ on your body, and as temperatures continue to rise in this summer heat, it’s more important than ever to prioritize skin care. In today’s Eye on Health Report, we speak with a local health expert to learn more about skin care.

Your skin is the body’s first line of defense against infection. However, in the scorching heat of the summer, your skin is an easy target for dryness, sunburn and potentially skin cancer.

Taylor Mahtook is a local health expert who gave tips on how to prioritize skin care. She said, “It’s super important you stay hydrated. Women, you want 2.7 liters a day, and men you want 3.7 liters.”

In addition to staying hydrated, it’s very important to moisturize your skin with SPF daily. If you are in the heat for a long period of time, it is recommended that you reapply SPF every 15 minutes.

When asked about wearing protective gear, Mahtook said, “Sunglasses are super important to protect your eyes and hats. Baseball caps are great, but it would be best if you were to wear a wide brim hat to protect your neck.”

In the event that you do get sunburned, Mahtook recommended the following treatments: