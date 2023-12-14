(KLFY) – After spending most of the holiday season overeating, many are motivated to push back from the dinner table and drop a few pounds, but should be wary of quick fixes and fad diets.

As we approach the New Year holiday, you can bet to see an increase in gym memberships and interest in weight loss.

Local dietician Bianca Coats says these are great goals, however, one should keep in mind good things take time. Several diets on the market promise weight loss and fast results, like the keto diet.

The keto, or ketogenic diet, is a low carb, high fat diet originally used for children with epilepsy. “Restricting the carbs did stop the seizures, but we took that diet and made it a weight loss diet which is not always the healthiest for us,” says Coats.

The idea of the keto diet is to get your calorie intake from proteins and fat, cutting back on most carbohydrates. Coats says this quick fix scheme can be dangerous in the long-run. “When you start to restrict carbohydrates from the brain it can become impaired, you can have some memory loss and other things.”

Cutting carbs forces the body to burn fat and protein and go into ketosis. A buildup of ketones in the body causes metabolic acidosis which causes fatigue, confusion and headaches.

While the diet is proven to help you drop weight fast, Coats says it’s mostly water weight, which is needed to help balance electrolytes in the body. “Another reason I don’t recommend it is because the number one thing that it causes is constipation issues.”

Instead of taking the easy way out she suggests embracing the lifestyle change. “A lot of times we think of the word diet but it doesn’t stick. It’s all about having a lifestyle of healthy eating.

The best way to reach your goal while staying healthy is by eating a balanced meal, portion control and exercise.

