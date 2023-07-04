LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — More than half of the population suffers from migraines. Statistics show that women are affected the most. In this Eye on Health, we hear from a local neurologist about the condition, what causes it and how someone suffering with migraines can get relief.

Dr. Steven Snatic is a local neurologist and he said, “Sinus and tension headaches are rare to send you to the hospital. What sends you to the hospital is a migraine.”

A tension headache is easy to remedy with over-the-counter medicine, however, a migraine will be noticeably more painful.

When asked what signs indicate a migraine headache, Snatic said, “Bad enough to put you to bed, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light. You want to go to a quiet dark room and go to sleep if you can.”

Typically, people who suffer from migraines lack the ability to turn off the unwanted stimuli in the brain causing overactivity of the nervous system.

Contrary to popular belief, Snatic said it is not about what you eat it is about whether you eat or not when it comes to triggering a migraine. Missing a meal can cause sugar levels to drop and this can cause the start of a migraine.

Snatic advises those suffering from migraines is to try and stay active for at least 40 minutes a day and to visit your local doctor.