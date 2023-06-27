LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Founded in 2019, PBH focuses on providing mental health help to those affected by the family court system.

Heather Landry is a licensed mental health professional and she said, “I was a product of divorce and then my children became products of divorces as well, and I didn’t want their story to be the end all, say all.”

Most of the cases Landry deals with are related to divorce. When dealing with these cases, she collects data related to the family dynamic by meeting with the children as well as parents and caretakers. This data is given to the court system who then makes a decision in the best interest of the child.

Landry says it is extremely important to give a voice to these children affected by divorce because they are generally not represented.