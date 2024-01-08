LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Studies show that Louisiana residents contract and die from colon cancer at higher rates than other states.

Colorectal cancer, sometimes called colon cancer for short, is a disease in which cells in the colon or rectum grow uncontrollably. It is the third leading cause of cancer related deaths amongst men and women.

Dr. Matthew with Our Lady of Lourdes says its one of the most common cancers in men.

“For women it’s lung, breast cancer, colon cancer and for men it’s lung cancer, prostate cancer and colon cancer,” said Dr. Matthew.

Abnormal growths called polyps form in the colon or rectum. If not treated quickly, they become cancerous. Which is why Dr. Matthew says getting colonoscopies are important.

“There are other test but they don’t test you for polyps,” Dr. Matthew explained. “They test you for cancer cells. You need to prevent someone by doing a colonoscopy and catching it in the polyp stage to remove it.”

Dr. Matthews says people have no family history of colon cancer are recommended to get screened at age 45.

“It used to be 50 but it just changed in the last few years. The incidents of colon cancer in younger people is becoming more prevalent,” said Dr. Matthews.

Dr. Matthews says it’s uncertain what causes most colon cancers. He suggests weight loss, not smoking, drinking less alcohol and eating less red meat can help decrease the risks of getting the disease.

