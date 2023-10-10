SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Orthopedic Specialist are expanding their footprint and bringing more areas to Acadiana.

The new Scott location is a rehabilitation center and an urgent care clinic, which will allow Scott patients to receive both services.

News Ten’s Danielle Duncan spoke with LOS Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy Director Lindsey Champagne what the new location is all about.

“Our goal help is to help restore your function and get you back to living a healthy lifestyle,” said Champagne.

Services offered at the new location are physical and occupational therapy, and they have a certified hand therapist.

“Patients are able to come in with acute conditions and be seen by one of our providers by urgent care. They can also be seen on the rehabilitation side if they’ve had surgery like a knee replacement, a tendon repair or knee repair. We can also see them for their basic aches, neck and back pains,” said Champaign.

The CEO of LOS, Michael Prejean, said that access to the new location is key.

“A lot people that walk in come straight from the practice field, the gym, the soccer fields. Something popped, something twisted and just didn’t feel right; they can come in and get x-rayed and get evaluated,” said Prejean.

The new LOS facility is located at 6331 Cameron St, Suite 102, and is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

